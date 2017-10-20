Obama’s love letters to ex-girlfriend made public

NEW YORK: Angst-ridden love letters written by former United States president Barack Obama to his college girlfriend have been made public, providing a glimpse into his intellectual development and shedding insight into his thoughts about sex, class and race.

Written 35 years ago, a series of nine letters written by Obama to his then-girlfriend, Alexandra McNear, are now part of the collection of Emory's Stuart A Rose Manuscript, Archives and Rare Book Library.

Beautifully composed, the letters "reveal the search of a young man for meaning and identity," said Rosemary Magee, Rose Library director, in a report on Emory University’s website on Thursday (Oct 19).



"While intimate in a philosophical way, they reflect primarily a college student coming to terms with himself and others,” she added.

The letters, written between 1982 and 1984, were penned after Obama, who began his college career at California's Occidental College, transferred to Columbia University in New York City.

The 44th president of the United States wrote his prose on lined yellow paper, typing paper, pages torn from spiral notebooks and even an index card, the Emory University report said, pouring out his thoughts and feelings to McNear, a fellow student from Occidental.

In the first letter of the collection, on Sep 26, 1982, Obama writes from the campus café in Columbia, where he had transferred to as a junior in 1981.

In the letter, he wrote about how “quickly the class lines are being drawn" with old friends moving into the roles that society seems to prescribe for them.

"Caught without a class, a structure, or a tradition to support me, in a sense the choice to take a different path is made for me," Obama told Ms McNear.



"The only way to assuage my feelings of isolation are to absorb all the traditions, classes, make them mine, me theirs. Taken separately, they're unacceptable and untenable."

He signed off by saying: "I trust you know that I miss you, that my concern for you is as wide as the air, my confidence in you as deep as the sea, my love rich and plentiful. Love, Barack."

The young love between them did not last though and by 1983, the relationship was in question.

On Jun 27, 1983 he wrote: "I think of you often, though I stay confused about my feelings. It seems we will ever want what we cannot have; that's what binds us; that's what keeps us apart."

Money, it seemed, was also an issue for Obama. By November 1983, he was renting a room in New York from a woman who was a dancer and a taxicab driver.

In his letter, Obama wrote about how "jobs are a more ticklish problem", and that "salaries in the community organisations are too low to survive on right now".

"One week I can't pay postage to mail a resume and writing sample, the next I have to bounce a check to rent a typewriter," he wrote.