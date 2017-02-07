Obama, Richard Branson hold surf-off in the Caribbean

SINGAPORE: His love for golf is well-known, but Barack Obama can pull off some smooth moves when it comes to surfing as well. The former US President recently put his skills to the test, picking up kitesurfing and then going up against billionaire Richard Branson in a friendly challenge.

They competed to see who could stay up longer - Obama while kitesurfing or Branson foilboarding. A video posted on Branson's YouTube channel on Tuesday (Feb 7) showed them fully immersing themselves in the task.

Former US President Barack Obama learning to kitesurf in the Carribbean. (Photo: Jack Brockway/Virgin)

In a blog post on the website of the Virgin group, Branson said he had invited Obama and his wife Michelle to the British Virgin Islands for a “complete break” after Obama wrapped his second term as president.

On Moskito Island, Obama had shared with the Virgin founder that he had been surfing on a dangerous break in Hawaii just before he became POTUS and has missed out on watersports over the last eight years.

Over two days, Obama learned to kitesurf on the beach of Necker, picking up the basics and flying a kite “as if going back to being a child again”, said Branson. “Being the former president of America, there was lots of security around, but Barack was able to really relax and get into it,” he said.





Former US President Barack Obama kitesurfing in the Carribean. (Photo: Jack Brockway/Virgin)

Meanwhile, Branson said foilboard surfing was a completely new sport compared to kitesurfing.





UK billionaire Richard Branson foilboard surfing in the Caribbean. (Photo: Jack Brockway/Virgin)

Both made progress over the days and were “neck-and-neck until the last run on the last day”, but in the end, Obama exceeded Branson’s distance by 50 metres.

“I was feeling very pleased with myself, only to look over and see Barack go 100 metres on his kiteboard! I had to doff my cap to him and celebrate his victory,” said Branson. “After all he has done for the world, I couldn’t begrudge him his well-deserved win.” Branson added that they plan to do the long kite over to Anegada together on Obama’s next visit.





Former US President Barack Obama learning to kitesurf in the Carribbean. (Photo: Jack Brockway/Virgin)

Branson's blog post confirmed reports that the Obamas were at the Islands after photos surfaced on Twitter of Mr Obama sporting a backwards baseball cap in the company of the billionaire.



Obama got his hat to the back like it's 1990 and trump isn't president. GET YO ASS BACK HERE... with respect, sir. pic.twitter.com/wJKI4602Gx — Robin Thede (@robinthede) February 1, 2017

The Obamas have announced plans to work on the Obama Foundation when they return from their vacation.