Obama to get US$400,000 for Wall Street speech

NEW YORK: Former United States president Barack Obama is set to receive US$400,000 for a speaking engagement at a Wall Street conference, according to media reports on Wednesday (Apr 26).

In what will be one of his first paid speeches, Obama will be a keynote speech at investment firm Cantor Fitzgerald’s healthcare conference in September, the Washington Post reported.

This is reportedly twice as much as what Hillary Clinton charged Goldman Sachs for three speeches after she left the State Department.

Reaction has been mixed to the news, as Obama was a critic of Wall Street’s excesses during his time in office. An op-ed in the Washington Post by Aaron Blake said the speech “sets a dubious precedent” as the Democrats are “trying to be the anti-Wall Street party”.

Whereas Samuel Sinyangwe, a well-known American activist, tweeted: “White men made millions for crashing the economy. Obama should get at least 400k to speak on how he saved it.”

Obama made a return to the public arena on Monday, speaking to students at the University of Chicago, where his presidential library will be built.