Obama to hold final news conference on Wednesday - White House
Outgoing President Barack Obama will hold his final news conference as U.S. leader on the afternoon of Wednesday, Jan. 18 in the briefing room at the White House, spokesman Josh Earnest said on Friday. He offered no specific time for the event.
- Posted 14 Jan 2017 03:30
WASHINGTON: Outgoing President Barack Obama will hold his final news conference as U.S. leader on the afternoon of Wednesday, Jan. 18 in the briefing room at the White House, spokesman Josh Earnest said on Friday. He offered no specific time for the event.
(Reporting by Ayesha Rascoe; Writing by David Alexander; Editing by Eric Walsh)
- Reuters