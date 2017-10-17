'Obamacare is dead': Trump

WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump declared Monday (Oct 16) that his predecessor Barack Obama's signature reform and expansion of the US health insurance system is defunct, after he cut subsidies to insurers.

"Obamacare is finished. It's dead. It's gone," he told reporters.

"It's gone. There is no such thing as Obamacare anymore. It is - and I said this years ago - it's a concept that couldn't have worked. In its best days it couldn't have worked."

Since becoming president in January Trump has persistently sought to end Obama's Affordable Care Act, cutting back some government budgetary support and pressing Congress to repeal and replace it.

The effort in Congress though has failed, last week forcing Trump to order an end to the "cost-sharing reduction" program, payments to insurers designed to help millions of lower income Americans afford coverage.

"I knocked out the CSRs; that was a subsidy to the insurance companies. That was a gift," Trump said.

"The insurance companies have made an absolute fortune with Obamacare," he said.

But he said that, to protect people who will lose their insurance, the White House is working with Congress for "some kind of a short-term fix" before coming up with a longer term plan.



He did not provide details on what might be included.

"I think we'll have a short-term fix and then we'll have a long-term fix, and that will take place probably in March or April," Trump said.

Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer said in a statement that he was hopeful that an agreement was near to stabilize Obamacare.

"If he's (Trump) now supportive of an agreement that stabilizes and improves the existing system under the Affordable Care Act, we certainly welcome that change of heart," Schumer said.

Republican Senator Lamar Alexander and Democratic Senator Patty Murray have been trying to craft a bipartisan deal aimed at helping stabilize health insurance markets under the Affordable Care Act, commonly known as Obamacare.

The two senators have been meeting privately for months on a possible bipartisan deal. Republicans repeatedly have failed to pass legislation to repeal and replace Obamacare with their own, more limited healthcare program.

It was not clear whether Trump was specifically referring to the Alexander-Murray effort in his remarks.

Despite the two senators' months of work, Trump said Republicans and Democrats in Congress were meeting "because of what I did with the CSRs – because I cut off the gravy train. If I didn’t cut the CSRs ... they’d be having lunch and enjoying themselves."

CSRs are cost-sharing reduction payments from the federal government to insurers aimed at lowering premiums for lower-income people who want to participate in Obamacare.

Two Senate Democratic aides familiar with the negotiations said on Monday that the two senators were nearing a deal.

Republican aides were not immediately available for comment.

Congressional aides have said that such a deal could include two years of funding to continue the subsidies that Trump has revoked, coupled with new flexibility for states on their handling of some Obamacare provisions.

The Obamacare subsidies cost US$7 billion this year and were estimated at US$10 billion for 2018, according to congressional analysts.

Trump criticized the subsidies as "a disgrace" and "a total gift" to insurers, while Democrats said Trump's move to cancel the payments would hurt poor and middle-class people and drive up premiums significantly.

In August, the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office estimated that some premiums could shoot up 20 percent next year if the federal subsidies were discontinued.

Trump also said his administration would take steps to bring down prescription drug prices, which he said are "out of control."