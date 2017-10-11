Obamas 'disgusted' by Weinstein revelations

WASHINGTON: Former US President Barack Obama and his wife Michelle on Tuesday (Oct 10) said they were "disgusted" by the growing allegations of sexual misconduct by Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein, a longtime Democratic Party donor.

"Michelle and I have been disgusted by the recent reports about Harvey Weinstein. Any man who demeans and degrades women in such fashion needs to be condemned and held accountable, regardless of wealth or status," they said in a statement.

"We should celebrate the courage of women who have come forward to tell these painful stories. And we all need to build a culture - including by empowering our girls and teaching our boys decency and respect - so we can make such behavior less prevalent in the future."