Odebrecht to pay Peru an initial US$8.9 million as graft scandal grows

LIMA: Brazilian engineering conglomerate Odebrecht SA has agreed to pay Peru an initial 30 million soles (7.16 million pounds) as it prepares to divulge details on bribes it gave to local officials over a period spanning three presidencies, the attorney general's office said on Thursday.

The cash will be deposited in coming days and is only part of what the family-owned company will pay Peru in a broader settlement with prosecutors as they seek to quickly uncover names of people and companies involved in the kickback schemes.

"This amount should in no way be understood to be the final amount," the attorney general's office said in a statement, adding that the demand for cash upfront was "unprecedented" in Peru and not part of the company's negotiations with prosecutors abroad.

Odebrecht, at the centre of a growing graft scandal in Latin America, reiterated in a statement that it was committed to cooperating with prosecutors.

In a US$3.5 billion international plea deal it signed in the United States last month, Odebrecht acknowledged making US$29 million in corrupt payments to win public work contracts in Peru between about 2005 and 2014, part of hundreds of millions in bribes it distributed to high-ranking officials from Argentina to Panama.

The revelation has spurred criminal probes across the region and several countries, including Peru, have barred Odebrecht from future public contracts as the company faces mounting debt.

The scandal has shaken Peru's political establishment as political figures and parties have denied wrongdoing but suggested their rivals may have been involved.

Odebrecht has committed to providing all information and documents requested by Peruvian prosecutors, even if it must be sent from abroad, the attorney general's office said.

Odebrecht has won more than US$10 billion in public work contracts in Peru in the past decade.

(Reporting by Mitra Taj; Editing by Bernadette Baum and Meredith Mazzilli)