Officials found list of targets with 5,000 names in east German raid- media

BERLIN: German officials found lists with over 5,000 names of possible targets, including over 100 politicians, during the raids on the homes and workplaces of two terrorism suspects in the east German state of Mecklenburg-Vorpommern last week, Die Welt newspaper reported on Friday.

The newspaper, citing security sources, said one of the suspects, a former policeman who has since been suspended, is believed to have used his office computer to search out the addresses of political opponents.

German police on Aug. 28 raided the homes and workplaces of the policeman and another person suspected of planning to capture and kill politicians because of their views on immigration, authorities said.

The newspaper report marked the first substantial details that have emerged about the case.

At the time, the federal prosecutor's office said the suspects, who feared Germany's refugee policies would impoverish the country, had begun to stockpile food and ammunition and plan attacks.

The newspaper said there were no indications thus far of surveillance of the people on the lists, or of any concrete murder plans. Much of the information was publicly available, the paper cited the sources as saying.

Federal police officials seized two binders filled with names of over 5,000 people during searches of the properties of one of the suspects, an attorney and a local politician in Rostock, a northern city.

It said the politicians on the list belonged to a wide range of parties, including Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservatives.

(Reporting by Andrea Shalal)