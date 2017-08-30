On Katrina anniversary, New Orleans braces for Harvey

NEW ORLEANS: New Orleans on Tuesday (Aug 29) marked 12 years since Hurricane Katrina slammed into the US Gulf Coast, as the low-lying city braced for a potentially devastating new impact by Harvey.

With the tropical storm churning over warm Gulf waters, meteorologists predicted that Harvey would make landfall for a second time late Tuesday or early Wednesday over Louisiana, the state directly east of Texas.

The farthest reaching rain bands from that storm have already dumped as much as 15cm of water in parts of Louisiana's most vulnerable city New Orleans, which lies below sea level.

The city stays dry through a network of pumps recently plagued by a string of failures, compounding worries over Harvey's arrival.

Forecasters predicted flash flooding as three to four more inches of rain were expected to fall in the city - most of it overnight.

Schools and public buildings were closed, and the mayor urged residents to remain home and off the streets. Many had already been filling sandbags for days.

Advertisement

Advertisement

MEMORIES OF KATRINA

Famous for its jazz music and cuisine, New Orleans was bracing for Harvey's rains on the very same date that it was devastated by Hurricane Katrina in 2005.

Eighty per cent of the city was flooded by that previous storm, killing 1,800 people, displacing a million others and causing US$108 billion (S$146 billion) in damage.

Satellite image of Hurricane Katrina bearing down on the US Gulf Coast on August 29 2005 AFP/HO

"Images of those stranded and their stories of survival are seared into our souls forever and are brought flashing back to us as the images from Houston rain down on us," said Mayor Mitch Landrieu.

The mayor said updated forecasts offered a glimmer of good news, that the city would be spared the worst of Harvey's wrath.

"The weather outlook got a little better for us," Landrieu said at a news conference, ordering schools and local government to resume normal operations Wednesday.

He also pledged to support Houston as it struggled to recover from record-shattering floods, just as the Texas city had helped New Orleans more than a decade ago.

"We will never forget the incredible compassion that the people of Houston particularly, and the people of Texas ... showed us when we needed them most," Landrieu said.

Still bearing Katrina's scars, Louisiana's so-called "Cajun Navy" - a caravan of volunteers in trucks towing boats - went to Houston over the weekend to help with rescues.

PROBLEMATIC PUMPS

Other parts of southern Louisiana were expecting a more direct hit from Harvey as it moves inland overnight.

"This is going to continue to be a heavy rain and flood event," cautioned Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards. "It has tremendous potential to continue to drop heavy amounts of water."

A predicted storm surge of up to four feet (more than one meter) was also a concern, because it could keep rivers from quickly draining all of the rainwater out.

Houses and cars are seen partially submerged by flood waters from tropical storm Harvey in east Houston, Texas, U.S., August 28, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

The Air National Guard positioned 400 airmen in Louisiana, and New Orleans had 40 boats and 20 high-water vehicles at the ready.

There was cautious optimism that the city's water pumps would be able to handle the deluge, even though six inches of rain Monday led to some localized floods and an overheated pump that was later repaired.

In early August, the city's hobbled drainage system failed to contain rain from a thunderstorm, leading to flooding that caught many residents by surprise.

Since then, the city has been racing to repair the system, bringing all but 13 of its 120 pumps back into operation and fixing the antiquated electrical power supply - a part of which was still being repaired Tuesday.