'One bomb and we're gone': Some foreigners in Guam on tenterhooks amid volatile North Korean threat

GUAM: Like any other day, Ms Mylene Mariano wakes up at 5am to prepare breakfast for the family. She sends her son to school before arriving at Tai Fa Import and Export Company located at Guam’s western city of Tamuning.

Before noon, the sales and accounting executive who hails from the Philippines makes a trip down to the local supermarket to collect orders for the day, and spends the afternoon sorting invoices and other accounting documents.



But as the 37-year-old goes about her daily routine these days, a worry lingers on her mind – one that concerns a reclusive state more than 3,000km away from Guam.

“I am scared and I am worried because they keep telling us we only have 14 minutes to prepare,” she told Channel NewsAsia, referring to the estimated time taken for a mid-range ballistic missile launched from North Korea to reach Guam.



Ms Mylene Mariano moved to Guam from the Philippines in 2005 and now works as a sales and accounting executive at a food and beverage importing firm. (Photo: Tang See Kit)

Pyongyang had recently said it was considering plans to fire missiles toward the US Pacific territory. The threat set off a surge in tensions last week, with US President Donald Trump ramping up the tone, saying that US military solutions are "locked and loaded".



Guam’s local government had also issued preparation guidance to its 163,000 people on how best to hide and deal with radiation.

Advertisement

Advertisement

But on Tuesday (Aug 15), North Korean media reported that its leader Kim Jong Un had delayed attack plans. Guam officials later said there were no indications of missile attacks in the near future or distant future.

Still, Ms Mariano, who moved to Guam from the Philippines in 2005, said there was “still a 50-50 chance” of an attack, and she has since stocked up on canned goods, bottled water and batteries.

“Here in Guam, we have typhoons so we have to stock up those stuff but this is different,” she said, even though most of her friends have shrugged off the idea of Guam being a potential target. "This is the first time I’m hearing something like this so naturally, I’m scared.”

People from the Philippines make up the biggest group of foreigners in Guam, with 42,800 Filipinos living here, accounting for 26 per cent of the island's population.



Another Filipino, Alexander Dompor, told Channel NewsAsia he stopped short of preparing an emergency list, but he was concerned last week amid escalating rhetoric and posturing from Washington and Pyongyang.

“Guam is a small island. One bomb and we’re gone,” said the 57-year-old who relocated to Guam more than 30 years ago.

To allay the concerns of its people, the Philippine Consulate in Guam has upgraded contingency plans that have been in place since 2013.

“As this building we are in is a government building, it may be closed in case of an attack. Our services will not be available to our countrymen, especially the vulnerable group of temporary workers who may not have access to Guam government services. So in the event of an emergency, we will be transferring all operations to the newly-built consulate residence in Jonestown,” said Philippine consulate general Marciano De Borja.



The three-storey building with basement bunkers has been stocked with emergency kits and other essential items such as bottled water that can last a week, he added.



“Now that rhetoric of a possible conflict has died down, the general sentiment is that tensions will ease soon. Still, I would like to encourage all our countrymen to be vigilant and prepared.”



“MORE WORRIED ABOUT POWER OR WATER OUTAGE”



To be sure, there are foreigners in Guam who are less uptight about North Korea’s ballistic missile threat.



“I don’t believe that North Korea has the ability to strike Guam,” said Taiwanese Jay Huang, the chief executive of Tai Fa. Scrolling through North Korea-related news alerts that filled the screen of his phone, he told Channel NewsAsia that he was “more worried about power or water outages” with the approach of the typhoon season in Guam.

After spending 24 years in Guam and having his own business, Taiwanese Jay Huang said Guam is his "second home". (Photo: Tang See Kit)

He has also tried explaining the situation to concerned friends from his hometown Taiwan.



“So many friends sent me LINE messages, asking me why I’m not going back to Taiwan. Even a friend in Paraguay messaged me on Facebook to say ‘Seems like a war is breaking out, you better leave!’ I had to tell them that everything’s alright here.”



But even as the outlook of the geopolitical storm remains uncertain, with the US and South Korea preparing for more joint military drills next week, the 50-year-old is staying put. He's even thinking about retiring in this tropical island.



“I was only 26 when I moved over. Never did I expect myself to stay on for another 24 years and have my own company and family here,” he said. “This is my second home and I’m not going to leave.”