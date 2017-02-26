One dead after man drove into crowd in German town

BERLIN: A 73-year-old German man died in hospital after being seriously injured when a man drove into a crowd outside a bakery in the southwestern town of Heidelberg on Saturday (Feb 25), police and prosecutors said in a joint statement.

Police said the two people other people who were injured - a 32-year-old Austrian man and a 29-year-old woman from Bosnia and Herzegovina - received hospital treatment but were later discharged.

"There are no indications of a terrorist background," spokesman David Faulhaber said, adding that he could not comment on the possible motives for the attack.

German daily Bild reported that the suspect was suffering from psychiatric troubles, but authorities have made no comment on that claim.

In a statement police said the suspect was seen to get out of the vehicle with a knife and was later tracked down to a swimming pool with the help of eyewitnesses.



He is now in a hospital in Heidelberg having been shot by police while being arrested, leaving him seriously injured, they said. Regional newspaper Rhein-Neckar-Zeitung said he was not fit to be questioned.



Investigations by the public prosecutors' office in Heidelberg and the town's criminal police were continuing.

Rhein-Neckar-Zeitung cited police as saying the suspect was a young German man. The newspaper said the suspect had stopped at a red traffic light and when it turned green put his foot down before hitting the group of people at high speed and smashing into a pillar.

Germany has been on high alert since a Tunisian allegedly rammed a truck into a crowded Christmas market in Berlin in December, killing 12 people, before being shot dead days later by police in Italy.

The Berlin carnage evoked memories of the July truck assault in the French Riviera city of Nice, where 86 people were killed by a Tunisian Islamic State group-sympathiser.