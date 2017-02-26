One dead after man drove into crowd in German town

BERLIN: A 73-year-old German man died in hospital after being seriously injured when a man drove into a crowd outside a bakery in the southwestern town of Heidelberg on Saturday, police and prosecutors said in a joint statement.

Police said the two people other people who were injured - a 32-year-old Austrian man and a 29-year-old woman from Bosnia and Herzegovina - received hospital treatment but were later discharged.

