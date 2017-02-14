One dead, two injured after train crash in Luxembourg
One person was killed and two others injured in a train crash in southern Luxembourg, police said on Tuesday.
- Posted 14 Feb 2017 20:05
The accident occurred between the town of Bettembourg and the French border when a passenger train and a cargo train collided head-on.
Rail traffic between Luxembourg City and Thionville in France would be suspended for 48 hours, Luxembourg rail operator CFL said on its website.
(Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)
- Reuters