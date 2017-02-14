One dead, two injured after train crash in Luxembourg

LUXEMBOURG: One person was killed and two others injured in a train crash in southern Luxembourg, police said on Tuesday.

The accident occurred between the town of Bettembourg and the French border when a passenger train and a cargo train collided head-on.

Rail traffic between Luxembourg City and Thionville in France would be suspended for 48 hours, Luxembourg rail operator CFL said on its website.

