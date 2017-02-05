One hiker killed, four injured in fall down California 'ice chute'

REUTERS: One person was killed and four injured on Saturday when they fell down a steep, icy ravine known as an ice chute while hiking in the mountains near Los Angeles, officials said.

The Los Angeles Sheriff's Department said on Twitter that one of the survivors had only minor injuries, and the other three were taken to a trauma centre by helicopter.

The five, who were not named in the initial law enforcement postings on Twitter, were hiking in the San Gabriel Mountains northeast of Los Angeles Saturday afternoon when they lost control and fell, the sheriff's Special Enforcement Bureau said.

The agency did not release additional information on Saturday night.

(Reporting by Sharon Bernstein; Editing by Dan Grebler)