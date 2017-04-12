One killed, three injured in explosion at US Army plant in Missouri

REUTERS: One person was killed and three were injured and taken to a local hospital on Tuesday following an explosion at a U.S. Army ammunition plant in Independence, Missouri, a spokeswoman for the Joint Munitions Command said.

The Army said no further information was immediately available at a building at the Lake City Army Ammunition Plant, which has a government staff of 29 civilians and one soldier.

According to the Joint Munitions Command, the facility, which opened in 1940, makes small-caliber munitions and operates as a North Atlantic Treaty Organization test center.

Independence, Missouri, is about 10 miles east of Kansas City.

