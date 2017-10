One person shot at Texas Tech university, campus on lockdown

REUTERS: A person was shot on Monday at the Texas Tech University police division in Lubbock and the campus was placed on lockdown, according to police and a Twitter message from the university.

A special weapons and tactics (SWAT) team was dispatched to look for the suspect, who was still at large, Lubbock police Officer J. Rodgers said by phone. He confirmed that one person was shot at the school's police division but declined to immediately provide any other details.

The person shot was a police officer who has died, Lubbock television station KCBD reported.

The message on the university's Twitter page advised people at the campus to take shelter.

