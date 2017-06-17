One-time Niagara Falls survivor dies after apparent repeat stunt: Reports

NEW YORK: The first person to survive a death-defying plunge into Niagara Falls without protection has died after apparently attempting the feat again in an inflatable ball, according to US media.

A body recently discovered in the Niagara River has been identified as American Kirk Jones, 53, who had jumped into the falls in 2003 and lived, the Syracuse Post-Standard said.

According to local authorities Jones had tried going over the 167-foot (51-meter) high falls -- which straddle the border between Canada and the United States -- on April 19. The inflatable ball was found empty at the foot of the thundering water.

Jones' body was found on Jun 2 in the Niagara River at the mouth of Lake Ontario, Syracuse Post-Standard reported citing New York State Park Police.

Having miraculously survived the drop in 2003 in nothing more than his normal clothes, Jones swam to a rock at the bottom of the gorge, where he was found by emergency crews.

"There was a whirlpool. I can see why people die ... it's hard to escape," Jones had said at the time.

Earlier this week American daredevil Erendira Wallenda dangled from her teeth from under a helicopter in a series of eye-watering acrobatic moves over the teeming waters.

Her stunt marked the fifth anniversary of her husband Nik Wallenda's walk on a tightrope over Niagara Falls.