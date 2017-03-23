One Turkish soldier killed, four wounded in clashes with Kurdish militants - army

ANKARA: One Turkish soldier was killed and four were wounded in an armed attack by Kurdish militants in Turkey's southeastern province of Hakkari, the Turkish military said on Thursday.

Turkey's largely Kurdish southeast has been ravaged by violence, as the outlawed militant Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) has targeted security forces since abandoning a 2-1/2-year ceasefire in July 2015.

In a statement released on Thursday, the military said the four wounded soldiers were not in critical condition.

(Reporting by Orhan Coskun; Writing by Tuvan Gumrukcu; Editing by Nick Macfie)