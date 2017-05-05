One US service member killed, two wounded in Somalia - US

Two U.S. troops have been wounded in the same incident in Somalia that killed a U.S. military service member, who was struck by small arms fire while conducting an advise and assist mission alongside the Somalia National Army, the U.S. military said on Friday.

"They are both receiving proper medical attention. No further information about their conditions are available at this time," Robyn Mack, a spokeswoman at the U.S. military's Africa Command, told Reuters.

