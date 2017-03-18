Orly attack linked to shooting of police officer near Paris: Police

PARIS: The thwarted attack at France's Orly airport on Saturday (Mar 18) where troops shot dead a man who grabbed a soldier's weapon, has been linked to the shooting of a police officer earlier north of Paris, police said.

The earlier shooting took place in the northern suburb of Stains on the other side of the city.

A man travelling by car opened fire during a routine stop-and-search operation, slightly wounding one officer in the head, police said.

The attack, which took place at around 6:55am (1.55pm Singapore time) "is linked" to the foiled assault at Orly at around 8.30am, police sources said.

No-one was injured in the standoff at the airport, which was evacuated. All flights in and out of the airport were suspended.