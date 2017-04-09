Oslo police find 'bomb-like device,' say suspect in custody

OSLO: Norwegian police have found a "bomb-like device" in central Oslo, and a suspect is being held in custody, the police said on their official Twitter account on Saturday.

A Reuters reporter at the scene said a large area had been cordoned off.

"It seems like this device only has potential for causing limited damage ... we're now awaiting further necessary investigations," the police later said.

In neighbouring Sweden, a truck on Friday ploughed into crowds in Stockholm, killing four people and wounding 15 in what police said was an apparent terror attack.

(Reporting by Terje Solsvik and Ole Petter Skonnord; Editing by Hugh Lawson and Matthew Lewis)