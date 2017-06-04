Outrage and solidarity over 'cowardly' London attacks

LONDON: British and world leaders on Sunday (Jun 4) condemned the attacks in Central London, reacting with both outrage and solidarity.

BRITAIN

London Mayor Sadiq Khan said the attack was "a deliberate and cowardly attack on innocent Londoners and visitors to our city enjoying their Saturday night," adding: "There is no justification whatsoever for such barbaric acts".

Prime Minister Theresa May confirmed that the "terrible incident in London" was being treated as "a potential act of terrorism" and said she would hold emergency ministerial talks later in the day.

Opposition Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn: "Brutal and shocking incidents reported in London. My thoughts are with the victims and their families. Thank you to the emergency services."

Advertisement

Advertisement

Scottish Nationalist Party leader Nicola Sturgeon: "Dreadful news from London. My thoughts are with all those affected."

THE UNITED STATES

US President Donald Trump: "Whatever the United States can do to help out in London and the UK, we will be there - WE ARE WITH YOU. GOD BLESS!"

State department called the assaults "cowardly attacks targeting innocent civilians" and added: "The United States stands ready to provide any assistance authorities in the United Kingdom may request."

US pop star Ariana Grande whose concert in Manchester last month was the scene of a deadly suicide bombing, tweeted simply: "Praying for London."

EUROPEAN UNION

European Commission chief Jean-Claude Juncker: "Following latest London incidents with horror. Thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their families. Please stay safe."

FRANCE

President Emmanuel Macron: "In the face of this new tragedy, France is more than ever at Britain's side. My thoughts go out to the victims and their loved ones."

CANADA

Canadian President Justin Trudeau: "Awful news from London tonight. We're monitoring the situation."

AUSTRALIA

Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull: "Prayers and resolute solidarity are today as always with the people of Britain in the face of the shocking terrorist attacks in London."

