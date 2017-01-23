Outsider, ex-PM to vie for French leftwing presidential nod

PARIS: Outsider Benoit Hamon will fight former prime minister Manuel Valls for the French leftwing presidential nomination after both won through the first round of the primary on Sunday (Jan 22), partial results showed.

Hamon, 49, was not considered a serious contender when the campaign began but he beat Valls in the first round of the Socialist primary in a contest billed as a fight for the party's soul as Europe moves to the right.

The former education minister scored just over 35 per cent to 31 per cent for the Spanish-born Valls as ex-economy minister Arnaud Montebourg was eliminated on 18 per cent, according to results from one-third of polling stations.

Whoever wins next Sunday's runoff faces long odds as polls currently show the presidential election in April and May shaping up as a three-way contest between conservative ex-premier Francois Fillon, far-right leader Marine Le Pen and Emmanuel Macron, the 39-year-old former economy minister.

The photogenic Macron has stolen the limelight from his former Socialist government colleagues in recent weeks, with his campaign events packed to overflowing.

Most opinion polls currently show a Fillon-Le Pen presidential runoff as the most likely scenario, with Macron scoring better than the Socialist candidate in the first round but both being knocked out.

A poll published on Thursday gave Macron between 17 and 21 per cent of the first-round vote.

Valls, who was slapped this week by a protester, appears to have paid the price for his association with the unpopular President Francois Hollande and has struggled at times in a campaign he had been expected to dominate.

Following his elimination, Montebourg immediately threw his weight behind his former cabinet colleague Hamon, both of whom represent the Socialists' left flank.

"We left the government together, we fought together. Next Sunday I'll be voting Hamon," Montebourg said.

ECLIPSED BY MACRON



Hamon performed strongly in three TV debates packed into a short campaign, attracting attention with his proposal to pay the poor and 18- to 25-year-olds a "universal income" rising from €600 to €750 (US$640 to US$800) a month - an idea dismissed as ruinously expensive by other candidates.

"I voted for Benoit Hamon because to me he is the one best placed to revive the Socialist party," said Jean Claude, who cast his ballot in Millau, southwestern France.

Dominique, a man in his 40s who voted in eastern Paris, said he had backed Valls. "My main concern is that the left reaches the second round (of the presidential election). Valls is the most credible option against Macron," he said.

Turnout in the Socialist primary was around half of that in the centre-right Republicans primary in November.

Between 1.7 million and 1.9 million voted, according to an estimate by the Elabe polling group, compared with four million who took part in the first round of the rightwing primary.

TACTICAL MOVES?



Some Socialist heavyweights have hinted they could support Macron over their party's nominee if he looks to have a better chance of reaching the second round of the presidential election against Le Pen.

Macron himself has ruled out a pact with the Socialists, announcing Thursday that his En Marche movement would field hundreds of candidates in parliamentary elections in June.

Le Pen, who leads the anti-immigration National Front (FN), told a meeting of rightwing populist parties in Germany on Saturday that Europe was about to "wake up" following the victory of Donald Trump in the US election and the British vote to leave the European Union.

Geert Wilders' far-right party is forecast to perform strongly in March's Dutch general election.

Communist-backed firebrand Jean-Luc Melenchon, who like Macron is polling in double digits in his campaign as an independent, also risks splitting the leftwing vote.

Valls set out to modernise the Socialist party but has struggled to unite his camp, with his rivals accusing him of betraying leftist ideals by forcing through labour market reforms.

The four other candidates running in the primary were former education minister Vincent Peillon, ecologist Francois de Rugy, ex-MEP Jean-Luc Bennahmias and radical left candidate Sylvia Pinel.