Pair of severed women's legs found in Rome bin

ROME: Two severed legs belonging to a woman were found inside a rubbish bag in a residential neighbourhood in northern Rome, Italian media reported on Wednesday (Aug 18) citing police sources.

The grim discovery was made on Tuesday night by a young woman who was rummaging through bins near a park.

The legs had been severed at the groin but there was no trace of the rest of the body making identification of the victim difficult. Forensic experts were combing through surveillance footage from the neighbourhood, the reports said.

In 2015, the city was shaken when a severed leg tattooed with the words "Today is a good day to die" was fished out of a tributary of the River Tiber, which flows through Rome. That leg, which had been severed above the knee, belonged to a hardcore fan of the Rome football club Lazio who was a known drug user and had a criminal record.