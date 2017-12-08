Palestinian killed in anti-Trump clashes in Gaza: Officials

GAZA CITY, Palestinian Territories: A Palestinian was killed by Israeli fire in southern Gaza on Friday (Dec 8), the first death in clashes sparked by US President Donald Trump's planned embassy move, the health ministry said.



The Palestinian health ministry in Gaza retracted an earlier statement saying a second man had been killed in clashes with Israeli forces, explaining he was instead in critical condition.

The man was shot in the head in clashes prompted by US President Donald Trump's planned embassy move, with the health ministry in Gaza announcing he had died. It later retracted the statement, noting he was in "very critical" condition.

Trump's Wednesday announcement that he would move the embassy and recognise Jerusalem as Israel's capital sparked anger across the Palestinian territories and the wider Muslim world.

Gaza's Islamist rulers Hamas had called for a day of rage Friday.

Clashes were reported in a number of locations along the Gaza border fence, as well as in the West Bank and Jerusalem.

Advertisement

Advertisement

More than 250 Palestinians were injured, mainly from tear gas, according to the health ministry.

The Israeli army said "violent riots" had broken out in around 30 locations in the West Bank and Gaza Strip.

The West Bank clashes involved some 3,000 Palestinians, while hundreds of others were involved in the clashes on the Gaza border, it said.

The UN Security Council was to meet later Friday in an emergency session to discuss Trump's move, which has drawn near universal condemnation, including from United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.