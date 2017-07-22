Palestinians die in new clashes over Jerusalem holy site

JERUSALEM: Two Palestinians died in clashes with Israeli forces on Saturday (Jul 22) as the army moved in to seal off an attacker's home after violence over security measures at an ultra-sensitive holy site.

The UN Security Council will hold closed-door talks Monday about the spiralling violence after Egypt, France and Sweden sought a meeting to "urgently discuss how calls for de-escalation in Jerusalem can be supported".

It came after another day of violence followed bloodshed on Friday, when a 19-year-old Palestinian killed three Israeli settlers in the occupied West Bank and three Palestinians died in clashes with Israeli forces.

On Saturday, Palestinian youths hurled stones and petrol bombs as the army used a bulldozer to close off the 19-year-old attacker's West Bank village and prepare his house for probable demolition.

Israel frequently punishes the families of attackers by razing or sealing their homes as a deterrent, although rights groups say this amounts to collective punishment.

Clashes also flared in east Jerusalem and other Palestinian villages in the West Bank near Jerusalem, police said, adding that anti-riot measures were used against them.

Advertisement Advertisement

At the Qalandiya crossing between the West Bank and Jerusalem, clashes wounded at least eight Palestinians, the Palestinian health ministry said.

A Palestinian died of wounds suffered in clashes east of Jerusalem, the ministry said. It said 17-year-old Oday Nawajaa was hit by Israeli live fire at Al-Azariya.

Another Palestinian, 18, died nearby when a petrol bomb exploded prematurely.

The violence was triggered by security measures including metal detectors at the entrance to the Haram al-Sharif compound, known to Jews as the Temple Mount, ahead of the main weekly Friday prayers.

Palestinians pray outside Jerusalem's Old City on Jul 21, 2017, after Israel denied entry to men under 50 in the face of protests over new security measures at the Al-Aqsa mosque compound whose landmark golden dome is visible in the background. (Photo: AFP/Ahmad Gharabli)

Israel imposed the measures after a gun and knife attack killed two Israeli policemen on Jul 14.

The Palestinians reject the measures, viewing them as Israel asserting further control over the holy site.

The site in Jerusalem's Old City that includes the revered Al-Aqsa mosque and Dome of the Rock has been a focal point for Palestinians.

In 2000, then Israeli opposition leader Ariel Sharon's visit to the compound helped ignite the second Palestinian intifada, or uprising, which lasted more than four years.

Israeli authorities say the Jul 14 attackers smuggled guns into the site and emerged from it to shoot the policemen.

ABBAS FREEZES CONTACTS



On Friday, clashes erupted around the Old City.

Three Palestinians aged between 17 and 20 were shot dead. The Red Crescent reported 450 people wounded in Jerusalem and the West Bank, including 170 from live or rubber bullets.

Later Friday, the 19-year-old Palestinian broke into a home in a Jewish settlement in the West Bank and stabbed four Israelis, killing three. He was shot by a neighbour and taken to hospital.

The Israeli army said he had spoken in a Facebook post of the Jerusalem holy site and of dying as a martyr.

The Israelis killed in Neve Tsuf, north of Ramallah and also known as Halamish, were a grandfather in his 60s and his son and daughter in their 40s, officials said. The grandmother was wounded.

Israeli soldiers raided the Palestinian's nearby village of Kobar overnight and arrested his brother, the army said.

Amid mounting pressure to respond to the dispute, Palestinian president Mahmud Abbas announced late Friday he was freezing contacts with Israel.

There was no immediate public reaction from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Palestinians run for cover from tear gas during clashes with Israeli forces over new security measures at Jerusalem's Al-Aqsa mosque compound on Jul 21, 2017. (Photo: AFP/Ahamad Gharabli)

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan denounced what he called the "excessive use of force" by the Israelis in Friday's clashes.

The European Union called on Israel and Jordan, custodian of Haram Al-Sharif mosque compound, to work together to "ensure security for all" in the Old City.

'FOR ALL MUSLIMS'



"Violence is likely to worsen absent a major policy shift," said Ofer Zalzberg, a senior analyst at the International Crisis Group.

"Netanyahu's mistake was installing the metal detectors without a Muslim interlocutor. It is the coercive character more than the security measure itself that made this unacceptable for Palestinians."

On Saturday, entrances to Jerusalem's walled Old City were open amid heavy security.

The metal detectors also remained at the entrance to the mosque compound.

"Al-Aqsa - that's for the Muslims, not for the Jewish," said Mohammad Haroub, a 42-year-old shopkeeper.

Like hundreds of others, he prayed outside on Friday instead of passing through the metal detectors.

Sharon Kopel, a 46-year-old Israeli tour guide, said he felt the metal detectors were unnecessary and politically motivated, but also criticised Palestinians for "lies" about Israel trying to take over Al-Aqsa.

"I don't think it's really effective anyway," he said of the new measures. "But on the other hand ... they brought guns into a holy place."

The Haram al-Sharif/Temple Mount is central to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

It is in east Jerusalem, seized by Israel in the 1967 Six-Day War and later annexed in a move never recognised by the international community.

It is considered the third holiest site in Islam and the most sacred for Jews.