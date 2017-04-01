Paraguay senate approves president re-election bill

ASUNCION: Paraguayan senators on Friday (Mar 31) approved a contested law allowing the country's president to be re-elected.

President Horacio Cartes is seeking to reform the constitution to let him run for office again after his current term ends next year.

His allies in the upper house of the legislature passed the bill on Friday in the face of protests by opposition.

The bill will pass on Saturday to the lower house Chamber of Deputies, where the president has a majority.

Since 1992 the country has banned re-election to avoid a return to dictatorship.

By removing the ban, the reform will also allow former president Fernando Lugo to run again for office.