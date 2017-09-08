Paraplegic girl in France attacked by rats while in bed

LILLE, France: A paraplegic teenage girl has been admitted to the hospital after being attacked in her bed by rats which bit and scratched her hundreds of times, French police said Friday (Sep 8).

The 14-year-old, who was defenceless in her bed when the attack occurred last Friday night, suffered 225 wounds all over her body, including her face. She was sleeping on the ground floor in a rented house in Roubaix when the attack happened.

According to a local newspaper citing the girl's father, some of her fingertips were bitten off and surgeons could not repair them.

Police in the city of Roubaix, close to the Belgian border, were told last Sunday by hospital staff that the disabled girl had been admitted, a source told AFP.

An examination by a forensic pathologist determined that the injuries were caused by rats which swarmed her as she lay on her bed, according to a local newspaper.

The girl's father has filed a complaint against the landlord of the house and against the city, saying that he had repeatedly asked them to remove a pile of rubbish bins left in a nearby car park, the police source said.

The family has now been moved to a different house and police are investigating the attack.

A preliminary investigation has been opened to examine "housing conditions contrary to human dignity", the prosecutor's office told AFP.

The town hall of Roubaix and the landlord were not immediately available for comment.