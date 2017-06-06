Paris police shoot, injure attacker outside Notre-Dame cathedral: Authorities

Officers shot the man in the thorax after he threatened them with a hammer and refused to stop, sources said.

PARIS: A man was shot and injured by police after he allegedly attacked an officer with a hammer outside the Notre-Dame cathedral in Paris on Tuesday (Jun 6), authorities said.

Police sources said officers shot at the man after he threatened them with a hammer and refused to stop. The assailant was shot in the thorax, according to one source.

French media reported panicked tourists fleeing for cover when the attack happened, after which the area in front of the cathedral was sealed off.

Shooting heard in area of #Paris Notre Dame cathedral minutes ago #France pic.twitter.com/21eSyNVOMR — Danny smith (@doglab) June 6, 2017

Police later tweeted that the situation was "under control" and that the wounded officer and "neutralised" attacker had been sent to hospital.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Twitter user Matthew Currie Holmes said he was among the visitors locked up inside the cathedral as the incident was ongoing. "Everyone inside the church is safe. Whatever was happening happened outside," he said.

We're trapped in Notre-Dame de Paris, something is happening outside. Police sirens can be heard. They are not letting anyone in or out — Matthew CurrieHolmes (@mch2k) June 6, 2017

Quick note. Everyone inside the church is safe. Whatever was happening happened outside. — Matthew CurrieHolmes (@mch2k) June 6, 2017

Police asking everyone to raise their hands in the church pic.twitter.com/y5KkyWqdWK — Matthew CurrieHolmes (@mch2k) June 6, 2017





Those trapped in the cathedral during the incident would be "gradually cleared out after usual checks", Paris police said on their social media page.

The motive was not immediately known, but the prosecutor's office said its counter-terror unit has opened an investigation into the attack.