Party and security: Madrid dances to WorldPride rhythm

MADRID: Hundreds of thousands of revellers young and old took to the rainbow streets of Madrid on Saturday (Jul 1) in the world's biggest march for gay, lesbian, bisexual and transgender rights.

Carried along by the slogan "Viva la vida!" (Live life!), drag queens, policemen, activists and politicians made their way through the centre in celebration of sexual diversity, under the watchful eye of security forces lined up along the route.

Young people mixed with families and their kids to cheer on as the noise of a hovering helicopter blended in with the drums of a never-ending march that would soon be followed by a parade of 52 floats.

Diana Vanegas, a 30-year-old Colombian who lives in California, was on holiday in Spain with her husband and her toddler daughter, who sat in a push chair waving a mini rainbow-coloured flag.

"She doesn't know what the flag represents... but she has to respect people for what they are and not judge them because of their sexuality, Vanegas said.

Authorities and organisers expect one to two million people to attend the parade in the 3.1-million-strong Spanish capital, which has become a global reference in LGBT openness.

So far, Madrid city hall had no official count but said "hundreds of thousands" were on the streets of the Spanish capital, drinking and laughing along the way or standing on lampposts to get a better view, some dressed only with tiny, body-fitting swimming briefs.

'POLITICAL' MESSAGE



But beyond the fiesta and glitz of an event accused of becoming too commercial, organisers say it is "a political demonstration."

Pablo Iglesias, leader of far-left party Podemos, and Albert Rivera, head of the centre-right grouping Ciudadanos, were part of the demonstration, where a huge banner was deployed for the rights of LGBT people all over the world.

Another banner read: "It doesn't matter who you love, God loves you."

Madrid is decked out in rainbow colours for WorldPride march which some organisers warn is becoming too commercial, preferring to stress its political dimension. (Photo: AFP/Gerard Julien)

Forty years after Spain's gay community started to march for its rights in Barcelona, the country is now held up as an example of LGBT acceptance.

But it wasn't always so.

During the nearly 40-year reign of dictator Francisco Franco - whose rule was blessed by the church in Roman Catholic Spain - homosexual acts were illegal and thousands of gays were shipped off to rehabilitation centres, or even jailed.

Spain emerged from Franco's conservatism in the late 1970s into an exuberant era of liberal reforms and social freedom, with director Pedro Almodovar breaking ground with openly gay and trans characters in his films.

In 2005, Spain became the third country after the Netherlands and Belgium to legalise same-sex marriage.

'GENERALISED THREAT'



But further afield, the picture is not so rosy.

According to the ILGA, an international LGBT association, intercourse between people of the same sex is still illegal in 72 countries.

The death penalty, meanwhile, is implemented in Iran, Saudi Arabia, Sudan and Yemen, and in parts of Nigeria and Somalia.

Jonathan Franklin, a 35-year-old pilot who is half Australian, half Dutch, was dancing in the march with his boyfriend, alongside gay friends from Pakistan and Cuba.

"We have to fight for our rights together," he said. "In Holland, we can get married but do you know that in Australia, we are still fighting to obtain gay marriage? Surprising isn't it! Disgusting and inexcusable."

Still, some of the LGBT community have criticised the presence of floats sponsored by Netflix, eBay and Google.

Another dark cloud is the background of high tension across Europe, hit by a string of attacks.

"There is no specific terrorist threat but a generalised threat," German Castineira, operations chief for Madrid police, told reporters this week.

Thousands of police, firefighters and other security agents have been mobilised for the event, and emergency lanes for possible evacuations have been set up along the route on one of Madrid's central avenues.

Traffic restrictions, bag searches and mobile medical units are also in place.