Passenger train smashes into FedEx trailer at crossing in Utah

UTAH: A passenger train with 82 people on board smashed right through a truck at a crossing in Utah, video footage released by the local police on Tuesday (Jan 24) showed.



US authorities in the state of Utah are investigating why railroad crossing arms were not down and lights and bells were off when the double-decker passenger train ripped through the back of the semi-trailer, according to AP.

Dash cam video released by North Salt Lake Police showed that the collision sent pieces of cardboard boxes from inside flying into the snowy air.

The two people in the cab of the trailer and the 82 passengers aboard the train weren't seriously injured.

Utah Transit Authority spokesman Remi Barron said they are trying to determine what caused the railroad crossing to be disabled.

Barron said the cold and ice earlier that day forced the arms down into a safety default mode before they popped back up.

