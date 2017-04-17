Channel NewsAsia

Pence arrives at US base in South Korea next to DMZ border with North

U.S. Vice President Mike Pence arrived by helicopter on Monday at a U.S. military base in South Korea next to the highly fortified DMZ border with North Korea, a day after the North launched a missile that blew up almost immediately.

  • Posted 17 Apr 2017 08:40
  • Updated 17 Apr 2017 08:50
U.S. Vice President Mike Pence speaks during an Easter fellowship dinner at a military base in Seoul, South Korea, April 16, 2017. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

The failed launch occurred as Pence was en route to Seoul, the first stop on a four-nation Asia tour.

- Reuters