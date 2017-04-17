Pence arrives at US base in South Korea next to DMZ border with North
- Posted 17 Apr 2017 08:40
- Updated 17 Apr 2017 08:50
CAMP BONIFAS, South Korea: U.S. Vice President Mike Pence arrived by helicopter on Monday at a U.S. military base in South Korea next to the highly fortified DMZ border with North Korea, a day after the North launched a missile that blew up almost immediately.
The failed launch occurred as Pence was en route to Seoul, the first stop on a four-nation Asia tour.
- Reuters