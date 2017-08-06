Pence denounces suggestion he is eyeing 2020 US presidential bid

U.S. Vice President Mike Pence on Sunday denounced as false a New York Times article suggesting he is eyeing a 2020 run for president, calling it "disgraceful and offensive."

WASHINGTON: U.S. Vice President Mike Pence on Sunday denounced as false a New York Times article suggesting he is eyeing a 2020 run for president, calling it "disgraceful and offensive."

"The allegations in this article are categorically false and represent just the latest attempt by the media to divide this Administration," Pence said in a statement.

The New York Times story said some Republicans were moving to form a "shadow campaign" for 2020 as though President Donald Trump were not involved. It said multiple advisers to Pence "have already intimated to party donors that he would plan to run if Mr. Trump did not."

(Reporting by Susan Cornwell; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)