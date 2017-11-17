Pentagon accidentally retweets call for Trump to resign

WASHINGTON: The United States Department of Defense had to beat a hasty retreat after "an authorised operator" of its official Twitter account accidentally retweeted a post calling for US President Donald Trump to resign.

Sharp-eyed netizens posted screenshots of the Pentagon's retweet of Twitter user @ProudResister's original message, which was posted on Thursday (Nov 16) local time.

uh someone made a mistake pic.twitter.com/0gssRRjXzF — Paul Szoldra (@PaulSzoldra) November 16, 2017

Pentagon spokesperson Dana W White subsequently tweeted from her own account that an "authorised operator" had "erroneously retweeted content that would not be endorsed by the Department of Defense".

"The operator caught this error and immediately deleted it."

Some Twitter users responded to the explanation by calling for the operator's resignation.

"Are we supposed to believe this was done by mistake? Somebody in @DeptofDefense needs to be fired along with anybody working with them!" wrote Twitter user @bullock_baker.

Advertisement

Advertisement

An authorized operator of the @DeptofDefense’s official Twitter site erroneously retweeted content that would not be endorsed by the Department of Defense. The operator caught this error and immediately deleted it. — Dana W. White - DoD (@ChiefPentSpox) November 16, 2017

Are we supposed to believe this was done by mistake?? Somebody in @DeptofDefense needs to be fired along with anybody working with them!! Our govt hasn't been too honest us, the American people, but now we're supposed to believe this error was a mistake?????? — Jane bullock baker (@bullock_baker) November 16, 2017

@ProudResister couldn't resist gloating about the incident later on.

In another tweet, the user wrote: "True Story: I tweeted today that the President of the United States should resign then the Pentagon retweeted it and major news organisations printed it.

"Moral of the story: Don't stop resisting!"