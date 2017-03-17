Pentagon chief, Saudi deputy crown prince discuss fight against Islamic State
U.S. Defense Secretary James Mattis met with Saudi Deputy Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on Thursday and they discussed U.S.-Saudi military cooperation in the fight against Islamic State, the Pentagon said in a statement.
- Posted 17 Mar 2017 07:40
WASHINGTON: U.S. Defense Secretary James Mattis met with Saudi Deputy Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on Thursday and they discussed U.S.-Saudi military cooperation in the fight against Islamic State, the Pentagon said in a statement.
Mattis and Prince Mohammed, who is the kingdom's defence minister, also discussed "confronting Iran's destabilising regional activities," the statement said.
(Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by Eric Walsh)
- Reuters