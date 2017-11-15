People Magazine names Blake Shelton 'sexiest man alive'

LOS ANGELES: Country crooner Blake Shelton - also known for his role as a judge on TV's The Voice - is this year's "sexiest man alive", People Magazine announced on Tuesday (Nov 14).

Shelton, 41, is the boyfriend of rocker Gwen Stefani, who may have already come to this conclusion.

"She goes, 'Listen to me, you're going to regret this for the rest of your life if you don't take this gift and just live in the moment'," Shelton told the magazine.

The lanky Oklahoma native, who has a passion for eating and a chubby past, laughed that he has finally come into his own.

"It's going to be used in every conversation, whether it's at The Voice, or at the feed in Tishomingo, Oklahoma, or in a conversation with a doctor," he said.

"You're damn right, I'm Mr Sexy! I've been ugly my whole life, if I can be sexy for a year, I'm taking it. I'm taking it."

The title is yet another thing he shares with Voice co-star Adam Levine of Maroon 5, now a close friend.

"I can't wait to shove this up Adam's ass," Shelton adds. "As proud as I am and honoured that you guys asked me, that's really the only thing I care about."

"DID EVERYBODY DIE?"

Shelton's selection garnered widespread disbelief on social media, with netizens voicing their surprise.

"Did everybody die?" Twitter user Akilah Hughes tweeted.

"Even a straight man can see there's no way Blake Shelton is the sexiest man alive," tweeted Oliver Willis. "I don't think he's even the sexiest man named Blake Shelton."

Blake Shelton was just named sexiest man alive.



My thoughts and prayers go out to all of you. — Dr.Vanessa Poseidon (@Your_King_Evan) November 15, 2017





even a straight man can see there's no way blake shelton is the sexiest man alive. i dont think he's even the sexiest man named blake shelton. — Oliver Willis (@owillis) November 15, 2017

But others were quick to come to Shelton's defence - including Australian actor Hugh Jackman.

"Milk the sexy status for ALL it's worth," the Wolverine actor tweeted.

Hey @blakeshelton ... take it from me ... humble only gets you so far. Milk the sexy status for ALL it’s worth. The reign goes all too quickly. Just ask @VancityReynolds @people — Hugh Jackman (@RealHughJackman) November 15, 2017





Nursing a DEEP hurt today. Was passed over by @people magazine again for sexiest man alive honor that went to @blakeshelton . I sent in photos and everything. Oh well there’s next year. — Gov. Mike Huckabee (@GovMikeHuckabee) November 14, 2017



