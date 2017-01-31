Peru ex-leader Fujimori hospitalised with spinal problem

LIMA: Peru's jailed ex-president Alberto Fujimori has been hospitalised again, this time for a spinal problem, his doctor said on Monday (Jan 30).

It is the latest in a string of health scares for the 78-year-old, who was jailed in 2007 for human rights atrocities.

Fujimori was taken from prison on Sunday and admitted to hospital "for more in-depth tests on his spine" after being unable to walk, his doctor Alejandro Aguinaga said on RPP radio.

Fujimori was convicted for his role in killings by a death squad targeting supposed guerrillas in the 1990s, and for embezzlement and bribery.

He has been in and out of hospital in recent months. He was admitted in December with a cyst on his pancreas and in September due to gastric problems and high blood pressure.

"He is suffering more and more illnesses," the doctor said. "He has been operated on several times for cancer of the tongue and now he has problems with his lower back."

In a message posted by his aides on Twitter after his last hospital stay, Fujimori said prison conditions were "slowly killing" him.