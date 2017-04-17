Peru leader's approval rises thanks to flood response - poll

LIMA: The approval rating of Peruvian President Pedro Pablo Kuczynski rose this month after six months of declines thanks to his government's efficient response to floods that caused extensive damage, according to a poll released on Sunday.

The survey, by Ipsos Peru and published in local newspaper El Comercio, showed the leader's approval rating rising by 11 percentage points to 43 percent, from the month before. Earlier this month Kuczynski announced a US$9 billion reconstruction project for flood-hit areas.

"It is not unusual for a government to gain support after reacting energetically to a natural disaster," said Ipsos Peru chief Alfredo Torres.

The president's popularity had suffered over the previous six months in part because of a series of corruption scandals.

The poll, a survey of 1,267 Peruvians from April 11 to 13, had a margin of error of 2.7 percentage points.

The floods are expected to slow the country's economic growth this year. Peru's copper output rose by 5.42 percent in February from the same month in 2016, the slowest growth rate in two years as the Andean country wrestles with infrastructure damage caused by the floods.

(Reporting by Marco Aquino; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)