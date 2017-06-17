Peru opposition says asked finance minister to resign

Peru's opposition Popular Force party, which has a majority in Congress, asked for Finance Minister Alfredo Thorne's resignation on Friday, the party's spokesman Luis Galarreta told a news conference.

Lawmaker Mauricio Mulder said Congress would censure Thorne if he did not resign. Earlier, Thorne denied wrongdoing but told lawmakers he needed their support to remain in his job.

