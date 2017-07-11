Peru recalls ambassador from Ecuador in row over border wall

LIMA: Peru has recalled its ambassador to Ecuador to protest the construction of a border wall between the neighbouring countries, the foreign affairs ministry said Monday.

Peru said building the wall would violate an international treaty because it comes too close to the Zarumilla Canal, which separates the two countries. The nation has also said the wall would hurt cross-border integration and could disrupt the flow of water in the canal, raising flood risks for Peruvian cities.

Ecuador has said the wall is necessary to stop smuggling. Representatives of Quito were not immediately available for comment.

Last month Peru asked Ecuador to stop building the wall and called for a bilateral meeting.

Territorial disputes led to a three-year war between the two South American countries in the 1990s. Cross-border trade remains fluid, but passage of contraband is common, according to Peruvian police.

(Reporting by Mitra Taj; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)

