Peru's Congress votes to dismiss finance minister

LIMA: Peru's opposition-controlled Congress dismissed the finance minister on Wednesday with a 88-11 no-confidence vote, a fresh blow to centrist President Pedro Pablo Kuczynski and his efforts to jumpstart the faltering economy.

Kuczynski is widely expected to appoint another business-friendly minister to replace Alfredo Thorne, who was accused of interfering in an autonomous institution after a leaked audio recording surfaced in which he appeared to ask the comptroller to green-light a controversial contract in exchange for funding.

(Reporting by Lima Newsroom; Editing by Sandra Maler)