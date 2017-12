Peru's Fujimori taken to hospital from prison in ambulance-local TV

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

Peru's former President Alberto Fujimori has been taken from prison to a local hospital by ambulance to undergo treatment for abnormally low blood pressure, Fujimori's doctor Alejandro Aguinaga told local broadcaster RPP on Saturday.

Fujimori, 79, is serving a 25-year sentence for graft and human rights crimes. He is a deeply divisive figure in Peru. While many consider him a corrupt dictator, others credit him with ending an economic crisis and bloody leftist insurgency during his 1990-2000 term.

