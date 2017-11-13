Peru's Kuczynski approval falls on tensions with opposition - poll

Peruvian President Pedro Pablo Kuczynski's approval rating fell three points to 27 percent this month after tensions mounted with the opposition-ruled Congress, an Ipsos poll published in newspaper El Comercio showed on Sunday.

Kuczynski's approval rating had spiked to 30 percent in last month's poll, as his center-right government emerged from a political crisis after Congress ousted his cabinet and the country's national soccer team kept its World Cup qualifying hopes alive.

But a congressional committee's request for Kuczynski to testify about bribes paid by Brazilian construction company Odebrecht during the government of former President Alejandro Toledo weighed on his popularity in November, Ipsos Peru director Alfredo Torres wrote in a newspaper column.

Kuczynski, a 79-year-old former Wall Street banker, served as Toledo's economy minister and prime minister between 2001-2006. He became president in July 2016 with promises to modernize Peru and strengthen the economy, but his first year has been marked by slowing growth and clashes with Congress.

The survey of 1,254 Peruvians was conducted between Nov. 1-Nov. 3 and has a margin of error of 2.7 percentage points.

(Reporting by Teresa Cespedes; Writing by Luc Cohen; Editing by Dan Grebler)

