Peru's Kuczynski eyes naming VP as new prime minister - sources

LIMA: Peruvian President Pedro Kuczynski is considering appointing Martin Vizcarra, his vice president and former transportation minister, as his new prime minister in a swearing-in ceremony for a new cabinet scheduled for Sunday, two government sources said Friday.

Kuczynski canceled his trip to New York City, where he was due to meet with U.S. President Donald Trump and deliver a speech at the United Nations General Assembly next week, after Congress ousted his cabinet in a vote of no-confidence, said the two sources, who spoke on condition of anonymity.

Kuczynski is also eyeing Claudia Copper, who is now the deputy economy minister, as his new economy minister, one of the sources said. A third source confirmed she was being considered.

(Reporting By Mitra Taj; editing by Diane Craft)