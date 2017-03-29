Peruvian plane catches fire, forces emergency landing

LIMA: A Peruvian commercial plane was forced to make an emergency landing at an airport in the Andes after it caught fire on Tuesday (Mar 28), local media reported.

According to reports, the Peruvian Airlines plane travelling from Lima landed safely at the small airport in Jauja after authorities were alerted. All passengers were able to leave the plane before the fire spread to the fuselage.

Local media reported that the plane's right wing broke, starting the fire. The plane reportedly skidded off the runway as it made its landing. No major injuries amongst passengers were reported.

Authorities have launched an investigation into what caused the fire on the commercial plane.