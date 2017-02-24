Philippine law enforcers arrest Duterte critic on drug charges
The highest-profile critic of Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte's deadly drug war was arrested on Friday following an overnight vigil at the Senate, according to AFP reporters who witnessed her surrendering to police.
MANILA: A Philippines Senator and staunch critic of President Rodrigo Duterte's war on drugs was arrested on Friday (Feb 23) by law enforcement agents after charges were filed in court alleging she received money from drug dealers inside the country's prisons.
Senator Leila de Lima, her former driver and bodyguard and a former national prison official were ordered to be arrested by a local court after a judge found merit in criminal charges filed by the Department of Justice last week.
"The truth will come out and I will achieve justice. I am innocent," she told reporters shortly before law enforcers escorted her away from her office.
She is facing two more drug-related charges in the same court.
- Agencies/rw