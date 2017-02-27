Philippines-based militant group Abu Sayyaf beheads German hostage - SITE

Channel NewsAsia

The Philippines-based militant group Abu Sayyaf posted a video on Monday showing the beheading of a man identified as a German hostage captured last November.

German hostage Jurgen Kantner was beheaded by Philippines-based militant group Abu Sayyaf after a deadline for his ransom had expired on Sunday. (Photo: Facebook) 

The video reposted by the militancy-monitoring group SITE showed a machete-wielding militant kill the elderly German hostage. SITE identified the man as Jurgen Kantner.

Abu Sayyaf is believed to be holding a number of hostages and has freed several in return for ransom payments. Kantner's deadline for ransom had expired on Sunday, according to SITE.

