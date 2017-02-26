Pickup truck hits crowd at New Orleans Mardi Gras parade, injuring at least 12

NEW ORLEANS: A pickup truck plowed into a crowd watching a Mardi Gras parade in New Orleans on Saturday, injuring at least 12 people, police told local media.

CNN reports that those injured include a three-year-old child. The number of people injured during the Krewe of Endymion parade could increase, according to a report in NOLA.com.

One man is in custody and police have said there is no indication that this is an act of terrorism.

