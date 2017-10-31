Plane forced to abort landing in Austria during stormy weather

SALZBURG: A plane had to abort its landing after being caught in stormy weather at Austria's Salzburg Airport on Monday (Oct 30).

Dramatic footage captured by cameraman Michael Hufnagl showed the Enter Air plane being buffeted by crosswinds as it approached the runway at Salzburg.



The jet is seen titling to the right with the wing tip nearly missing the tarmac, before bumping off the runway and climbing back into the sky after its wheels touched the ground.

According to reports, the pilot flew back to Frankfurt, where the flight had originated.



Parts of central and northern Europe are experiencing powerful storms which have caused widespread damage through flooding and heavy winds, leaving seven people dead.